5/10/15: Calls for “revolution”, Armenia-NATO in 26+1 format

• 15 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 4-10, 2002
A bloc that never came true
On September 4, leaders of 16 opposition parties of Armenia signed a statement on creating a union “which aims to grow into a pre-election bloc”. The statement indicated the 16 parties may nominate single candidate to represent them in the presidential elections of 2003.
“We categorically refuse the rule of Robert Kocharyan and his regime and we consider change of power a vital necessity for our people and country, which has no alternative,” stated the leaders of 16 opposition parties.
However, the pre-election bloc never came true. The first round of the 2003 presidential elections saw 8 opposition candidates, in particular, Stepan Demirchyan, Vazgen Manukyan, and Artashes Geghamyan.
Support for the U.S.
U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Ordway stated on September 10 that “the United States received political and practical support from Armenia during the international anti-terror operation” launched after 9/11 attacks.
He also said that U.S.-Armenian relations acquired two new components after September 11, 2001: legal and defense cooperations.
• 10 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 4-10, 2007
Shavarsh Kocharyan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, and Serzh Sargsyan
Chairman of the National Democratic Party Shavarsh Kocharyan stated on September 4 that if former President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan “participates in the presidential elections as the main opposition candidate, it will definitely play into the hands of Serzh Sargsyan”.
Serzh Sargsyan’s election definitely played into the hands of Shavarsh Kocharyan, who’s been serving as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2008.
Vazgen Manukyan and the revolution
Chairman of the National Democratic Union Vazgen Manukyan stated on September 5 it was necessary to make a revolution in Armenia.
“Armenia’s current model of governance is one that allows a certain elite group to own large business, get excess profit, commit crimes and get away with it, while facilitating reproduction of political power during elections,” the politician said. Leader of the National Democratic Union noted that he viewed the 2008 presidential elections as a chance to make a revolution and change the established model.
As we all know, the model didn’t change, the revolution didn’t happen, and it seems Vazgen Manukyan feels quite comfortable in the position of President of the Public Council of Armenia.
Armenia-NATO in 26+1 format
On September 5, Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan and NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer discussed organization of political consultations of Armenia-NATO in 26+1 format.
Touching on implementation of Armenia's Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) with NATO, Oskanyan noted they developed a National Security Strategy, opened an Information Center on NATO in Yerevan and prepared a number of legislative initiatives for defense reforms, while working on founding a crisis management center in Armenia.
Inauguration of Bako Sahakyan
On September 7, NKR National Assembly held inauguration of President Bako Sahakyan at a special session. The new president named the main objective of the authorities to be creating a socially fair, economically developed and politically stable state, capable of self-defense.
“The tempo of our development may get a significant impetus in case of international recognition of NKR, which is a key direction of our foreign policy,” Bako Sahakyan said.
• 5 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 4-10, 2012
Safarov’s case
On September 5, PACE President Jean-Claude Mignon said that Ramil Safarov’s release was “unacceptable” and urged Azerbaijani authorities to review their decision. “I join the international community in condemnation of “glorification” of the terrible crime that Mr Safarov committed,” Mignon said.
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen made a statement on September 5 in Yerevan, saying that “pardoning of Ramil Safarov doesn’t facilitate the peace talks and undermines trust”.
“I am deeply concerned by Azerbaijan’s decision to pardon Ramil Safarov. What he did is a horrible crime that must not be glorified,” Rasmussen said.
President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan noted in his turn that the latest developments in Ramil Safarov’s case “shouldn’t cast a shadow on Armenia-NATO relations”.
Resignation of Raffi Hovhannisyan
Leader of Heritage Party, MP Raffi Hovhannisyan handed his resignation letter to Armenian Parliament Speaker on September 10.
After Hovhannisyan’s resignation, his place in the parliament went to Executive Director of the International Center for Human Development Tevan Poghosyan, who was the 6th in Heritage’s party list.
