5/10/15: Calls for “revolution”, Armenia-NATO in 26+1 format

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax launches new 5/10/15 project, which will introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 4-10, 2002



A bloc that never came true



On September 4, leaders of 16 opposition parties of Armenia signed a statement on creating a union “which aims to grow into a pre-election bloc”. The statement indicated the 16 parties may nominate single candidate to represent them in the presidential elections of 2003.



Stepan Demirchyan Photo: Photolur

Support for the U.S.

John Ordway Photo: U.S. Department of State

• 10 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 4-10, 2007

Shavarsh Kocharyan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, and Serzh Sargsyan

Vazgen Manukyan and the revolution

Вазген Манукян Photo: Mediamax

Armenia-NATO in 26+1 format

Inauguration of Bako Sahakyan

Bako Sahakyan Photo: Photolur

• 5 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 4-10, 2012

Safarov’s case

Anders Fogh Rasmussen and Serzh Sargsyan Photo: NATO

Resignation of Raffi Hovhannisyan