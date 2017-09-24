5/10/15: start of construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, new FM of Artsakh

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax launches new 5/10/15 project, which will introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 18-24, 2002



The start of construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline



On September 18, President of the United States of America George W. Bush sent a letter to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey on the beginning of construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.



Bush stated that “Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan is the central unit of new East-West energy corridor.”



Heydar Aliyev and George W.Bush Photo: REUTERS

• 10 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 18-24, 2007

Troika Dialog acquires Armimpexbank

Ruben Vardanyan in 2007 Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: SEPTEMBER 18-24, 2012

Karen Mirzoyan becomes FM of Artsakh