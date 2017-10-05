5/10/15: NATO predicts instability, Kocharyan-Aliyev talks, Oskanyan against “quotas”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax launches new 5/10/15 project, which will introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 1-8 OCTOBER, 2002



The true prediction of new instability



On October 3, NATO Secretary General Lord George Robertson stated that the Caucasus would experience more instability and convulsions in the years ahead.



Lord Robertson Photo: REUTERS

Heydar Aliyev Photo: REUTERS

Ilya Klebanov and Eduard Shevardnadze Photo: REUTERS

• 10 YEARS AGO: 2-8 OCTOBER, 2007

• 5 YEARS AGO: 2-8 OCTOBER, 2012