5/10/15: The “lost” run of Aravot, Terry Davis in Yerevan, and “property for debt”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 30 OCTOBER-5 NOVEMBER, 2002



The “lost” run of Aravot newspaper



Yerevan Press Club and the Union of Journalists of Armenia described as “a crime” that the regular run of Aravot newspaper didn’t reach the reader on October 31.



Aravot daily’s Chief Editor Aram Abrahamyan

Ilya Klebanov and Serzh Sargsyan Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: 30 OCTOBER-5 NOVEMBER, 2007

Terry Davis and Vartan Oskanian Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: 30 OCTOBER-5 NOVEMBER, 2012