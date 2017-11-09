5/10/15: The Armenian “key”, NATO and Iran, Meghri hydropower plant

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 6-12 NOVEMBER, 2002



The Armenian “key”



In the interview to Mediamax published on November 6, NATO Secretary General, Lord George Robertson said that Armenia holds a “key” to lasting stability and peace in an important region linking Europe and Asia.



Lord George Robertson Photo: NATO

• 10 YEARS AGO: 6-12 NOVEMBER, 2007

Presidents of Armenia and Finland Robert Kocharyan and Tarja Halonen Photo: 2rd.am

• 5 YEARS AGO: 6-12 NOVEMBER, 2012