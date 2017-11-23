5/10/15: NATO Summit in Prague, arrival of OMX, Ohanyan’s visit to Afghanistan

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 20-26 NOVEMBER, 2002



“Better meet than sit on our hands”



On November 21, President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan stated in Prague that the meeting with President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev was “a step in the right direction”.



“I consider the results of this meeting to be positive, although I cannot mention any concrete results. I can only say that we are moving towards certain agreements with every meeting,” said Robert Kocharyan.



Heydar Aliyev remarked that “it is better to meet than to sit on our hands”.



“Although we haven’t achieved the desired result, there is a small step forward. I believe such steps can gradually take us to certain results,” said the President of Azerbaijan.



NATO Summit in Prague Photo: NATO

• 10 YEARS AGO: 20-26 NOVEMBER, 2007

Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: 20-26 NOVEMBER, 2012