5/10/15: 10th anniversary of Madrid Principles

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 27 NOVEMBER-3 DECEMBER, 2002



The embassy that never was and has yet to open



Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Ruben Shugaryan, who visited Israel for political consultations, stated that Armenia considered opening an embassy in Israel.



The embassy did not open after all in the past 15 years. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian stated recently that Armenia would open an embassy in Israel after the Jewish state establishes a diplomatic presense in Yerevan.



“Cooperate with Turkey with pleasure”



On November 27, Armenian Defense Minister Serzh Sargsyan urged not to dramatize the situation concerning the possible participation of the Turkish military in the Cooperative Best Effort 2003 exercise.



Serzh Sargsyan at the opening of Cooperative Best Effort 2003 exercise Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: 27 NOVEMBER-3 DECEMBER, 2007

Bernard Kouchner and Sergey Lavrov in 2007 Photo: REUTERS

• 5 YEARS AGO: 27 NOVEMBER-3 DECEMBER, 2012