5/10/15: Entry to WTO, Ralston’s visit, Tsarukyan’s refusal

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.
• 15 YEAS AGO: 11-17 DECEMBER, 2002
Entry to WTO
At the ministerial conference on December 10, the World Trade Organization accepted Armenia into its ranks.
Pascal Lamy
"Accession to the WTO will now help Armenia reap the benefits of the world trade system. This is a clear sign that another country has chosen the path of trade and development to satisfy the demands of its citizens," commented EU Trade Commissioner Pascal Lamy.
Armenia became the sixth former Soviet republic to join WTO, following Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia Georgia, and Moldova.
The first visit in history
NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Joseph Ralston arrived in Yerevan on December 16.
Joseph Ralston speaks at a briefing in Yerevan
Photo: Photolure
Speaking at the briefing after the meeting with Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, Joseph Ralston pointed out it was the first time in history that a NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe visited Armenia.
He stated that the cooperation between Armenia and NATO within the Partnership for Peace (PfP) Program “becomes stronger every day”.
• 10 YEAS AGO: 11-17 DECEMBER,2007
“It’s time to wrap up the agreement on basic principles”
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Daniel Fried stated that “it is time to wrap up agreement on the Basic Principles of a Nagorno-Karabakh settlement”.
Daniel Fried
Photo: Photolure
“The South Caucasus cannot achieve its full potential in the absence of a Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. As long as Armenia remains isolated in its region, a common vision of prosperity and freedom, and therefore stability, will not be attainable. It is time to wrap up agreement on the Basic Principles of a Nagorno-Karabakh settlement,” Daniel Fried said at the conference on “The Azerbaijan-Turkey-U.S. Relations and their importance for Eurasia”.
• 5 YEAS AGO: 11-17 DECEMBER,2012
Tsarukyan decides against running for president
On December 12, the Prosperous Armenia Party announced they would not run in the presidential elections of February 2013 or support any of the candidates.
Photo: Photolure
Former Foreign Minister of Armenia, MP with the Prosperous Armenia faction Vardan Oskanyan stated:
“Though I conceived of our steps and further struggle in a different way, I respect the decision made.”
Ara Tadevosyan
