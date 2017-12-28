5/10/15: Naghdalyan assassination, “Fools in the Caucasus”, LTP’s renouncement

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 25-31 DECEMBER, 2002



Assassination of Tigran Naghdalyan



Famous Armenian journalist, Chairman of the Council of Public TV and Radio Company of Armenia Tigran Naghdalyan was assassinated in the evening of December 28. This became one of the most resonating assassinations in the history of independent Armenia.



Tigran Naghdalian Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: 25-31 DECEMBER, 2007

Amalia Kostandian Photo: Photolure

Daniel Fried

• 5 YEARS AGO: 25-31 DECEMBER, 2012