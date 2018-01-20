5/10/15: Azerbaijan’s “diabolic” policy, turmoil over Abkhazian railway

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 15-21 JANUARY, 2003



Raffi Hovhannisian denied registration to run for president



On January 15, the Central Electoral Committee (CEC) of Armenia refused to register the Head of the Armenian Centre of National and International Studies, Raffi Hovhannisian as a presidential candidate on the basis of absence of the necessary qualification - a 10-year Armenian citizenship.



• 10 YEARS AGO: 15-21 JANUARY, 2008



“It can and must happen”



On January 15, Russian Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Yuri Merzlyakov stated that “the coordination of the basic principles of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict can and must happen this year”.



Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Yuri Merzlyakov, Bernard Fassier and Matthew Bryza Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: 15-21 JANUARY, 2013

Serzh Sargsyan delivers a speech on January 15, 2013 Photo: President’s press office