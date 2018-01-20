5/10/15: Azerbaijan’s “diabolic” policy, turmoil over Abkhazian railway

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.
• 15 YEARS AGO: 15-21 JANUARY, 2003
Raffi Hovhannisian denied registration to run for president
On January 15, the Central Electoral Committee (CEC) of Armenia refused to register the Head of the Armenian Centre of National and International Studies, Raffi Hovhannisian as a presidential candidate on the basis of absence of the necessary qualification - a 10-year Armenian citizenship.
• 10 YEARS AGO: 15-21 JANUARY, 2008
“It can and must happen”
On January 15, Russian Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Yuri Merzlyakov stated that “the coordination of the basic principles of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict can and must happen this year”.
Photo: Photolure
The French mediator, Bernard Fassier also noted there was hope that the year 2008 would be decisive for making a breakthrough and concluding the coordination of the basic principles.
“The war with Armenia is not over”
On January 17, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that “the war with Armenia is not over”.
“Armenia has not won the war. The war is not yet over. The first stage of the war concluded”, Azerbaijani President stated.
“Iravan city was gifted to the Armenians in 1918. It was a big mistake. The Iravan khanate was Azerbaijani land and the Armenians were guests here,” Ilham Aliyev stated.
9 candidates for president
On January 18, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia registered 9 candidates, who were running in the presidential elections of February 19, 2008.
The registered candidates were: leader of “Orinats Yerkir” Party Artur Baghdasaryan, leader of “National Unification” Party Artashes Geghamyan, leader of People’s Party Tigran Karapetyan, leader of the National Democratic Union Vazgen Manukyan, NKR President’s former Councilor Arman Melikyan, member of ARF Bureau, Vice-Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Vahan Hovhannissian, leader of the Republican Party of Armenia, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, and leader of “National Consent” Party Aram Harutyunyan.
• 5 YEARS AGO: 15-21 JANUARY, 2013
The “diabolic” policy
On January 15, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated that “the undisguised anti-Armenian, racist, fascist policy of the Azerbaijani leadership remains the main threat to our security”.
Photo: President’s press office
“A generation full of malice and hatred towards our people is growing in this country. How should we assess the statement of the Azerbaijani President that Armenians all over the world are "the number one enemy" of Azerbaijan? One thing is obvious - the propagandistic policy pursued by the Azerbaijani authorities towards their people is just diabolic. As a result, the Azerbaijani people won't be able to peacefully coexist with Armenians for a long time, even if the agreement on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict is reached,” said the Armenian President.
Turmoil over Abkhazian railway
On January 17, Georgian PM Bidzina Ivanishvili said in Yerevan that the resumption of the communication across Abkhazia was directly linked to the settlement of Georgian-Russian relations. At the joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan, he added that the Georgian side was interested in the earliest possible decision on resumption of the operation of the Abkhazian sector of the railway.
On the following day, Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili stated that the resumption of the railway communication through Abkhazia was in Russia’s interests and advancement of the issue without the context of de-occupation was "a criminal, anti-state and anti-Georgian act".
Photo: REUTERS
"Armenia's isolation has never been in Georgia's interests and we have never supported it. But good relations with Armenia is one thing and realization of strategic plans of the occupant is another," said Saakashvili.
Abkhazian leader Alexander Ankvab commented on Ivanishvili’s statement, noting that full rehabilitation of the Abkhazian railway required “multibillion investments”.
“I know about this just as much as you do. There have been no addresses on the matter by any side. Specialists should calculate what the Abkhazian side will have from it, whether it is worth it. Everything is extremely vague yet. The expenses are huge,'' said Ankvab.
Ara Tadevosyan
