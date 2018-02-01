5/10/15: Schwimmer vs. Kocharyan, Saakashvili agains “Armenization”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 29 JANUARY-4 FEBRUARY, 2003



Schwimmer vs. Kocharyan



On January 31, CoE Secretary General Walter Schwimmer voiced his regret at the remark about “ethnic incompatibility between Armenians and Azeris” by President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.



Walter Schwimmer noted that “recalling dark pages of European history will never be a good electoral strategy”.



“Europe, to which Armenia and Azerbaijan belong, begins with the acceptance of European diversity - be it ethnic, cultural, religious or linguistic,” stated CoE Secretary General.



Heydar Aliyev, Walter Schwimmer and Robert Kocharyan (January, 2001) Photo: REUTERS

• 10 YEARS AGO: 29 JANUARY-4 FEBRUARY, 2008

Planning conference participants Photo: Mediamax

• 5 YEARS AGO: 29 JANUARY-4 FEBRUARY, 2013