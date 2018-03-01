5/10/15: “March 1”, Tankian-Sargsyan correspondence

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: FEBRUARY 26 - MARCH 4, 2003



No persuasion to run for president



On February 26, then acting President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan refuted the opposition’s statements about “mass arrests” of the supporters of presidential candidate Stepan Demirchyan.



Robert Kocharyan stated that ordinary citizens participating in the opposition’s protests were not brought to account, and the administrative punishments were applied against hooligans and persons who disrupted the public order.



Robert Kocharyan in 2003 Photo: Photolure

Walter Schwimmer Photo: Council of Europe

Stepan Demirchyan in 2003 Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: FEBRUARY 26 - MARCH 4, 2008

Levon Ter-Petrosyan in 2008 Photo: Photolure

Rally of Serzh Sargsyan’s supporters Photo: Photolure

Serzh Sargsyan and Artur Baghdasaryan in 2008 Photo: Photolure

March 2, 2008 morning in Yerevan Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: FEBRUARY 26 - MARCH 4, 2013

Serzh Sargsyan and Serj Tankian at Tumo Center opening in Yerevan

Society | 2013-02-26 09:08:50 System of a Down frontman sent a letter to Armenian President: “it is time for change: unite us and take this challenge”