5/10/15: Kitovani’s mistake, the war in Iraq, Guliyev v Sezer

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.
• 15 YEARS AGO: MARCH 19-25, 2003
Kutovani’s wrong prediction
On March 19, former Defense Minister of Georgia Tengiz Kitovani stated that the opening of railway communication through Abkhazia might be “profitable only for Armenia”.
Photo: RIA Novosti/Igor Mihalev
“The powerful Armenian Diaspora exerts influence on Georgian President Shevardnadze and he will have to agree to resume the railway communication through Abkhazia,” Tengiz Kitovani said in the interview to Prime-News.
The war in Iraq
“The Republic of Armenia is following the recent developments in Iraq with great concern,” Armenian MFA Spokesperson Dzyunik Aghajanyan said on March 20 in Yerevan. “We are hopeful that military actions will not lead to a humanitarian and ecological disaster,” her statement read.
Dzyunik Aghajanyan noted that “Armenia is deeply concerned about the fate of the Iraqi Armenian community and is prepared to utilize all its resources to be of help to the community.”
On March 22, she stated that Armenia did not consider suspending diplomatic relations with the embassy of Iraq in Yerevan. That was her comment on the statement by the U.S. State Department Spokesman Richard Boucher, who called on all countries to suspend Iraq’s diplomatic presence in the country.
Guliyev vs Sezer
On March 25, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Vilayat Guliyev said that the official Baku considered the congratulation, which Turkish President Ahmed Sezer addressed to Robert Kocharyan on his re-election as President of Armenia, to be “a strange gesture”.
Photo: REUTERS
“Perhaps, the Turkish leadership has sent the congratulations proceeding from the protocol rules. But this is strange for us in any case. Kocharyan participated in the occupation of Azeri lands and mass extermination of thousands of our citizens,” Vilayat Guliyev stated.
• 10 YEARS AGO: MARCH 19-25, 2008
Recognition of NKR is a possibility
On March 22, Armenian President Robert Kocharyan spoke about the possibility of recognition of NKR, noting that if Azerbaijan continued with its non-constructive actions, “Armenia will recognize the independence of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and sign an agreement on joint defense”.
He made that statement while commenting on the recent actions of official Baku - the approval of the Resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh in UN General Assembly, the criticism against the OSCE Minsk group and the efforts to get its activities suspended.
“In my opinion, the reason for all these actions is the proclamation of Kosovo independence, which caused extreme concern in Baku,” the Armenian President stated.
The coalition
On March 21, Yerevan, the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Orinats Yerkir Party (OYP), Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) and the Dashnaktsutyun signed a quadripartite agreement on political coalition.
Photo: Photolure
President of RPA and the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan described the signed agreement as “unprecedented” and stated that “formation of a political coalition is aimed at realization of large-scale, most significant reforms in Armenia”.
• 5 YEARS AGO: MARCH 19-25, 2013
Inauguration of the Pope
On March 19, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan attended the inauguration of newly elected Pope Francis in Vatican.
Photo: REUTERS
The Armenian President congratulated His Holiness with being elected and taking on the mission of the spiritual leader of the Catholic world. He stated that the Holy See of the Saint Peter is now led by a friend of the Armenian people, who is well aware of our culture and history, which he had many times stated during his activities in Argentina.
Expand application of “Armenicum”
On March 25, Armenian Minister of Healthcare Derenik Dumanyan stressed the need to work on expanding the scope of application of the drug “Armenicum”.
The minister ordered to form a professional commission, summarize the results of all clinical researches conducted by that time and compare them to similar foreign drugs, putting together a clear program and action plan. Derenik Dumanyan suggested carrying on the studies and clinical researches of “Armenicum” as a virus inactivating agent and immune regulator in the first stage.
Currently Armenian authorities consider closing Armenicum center.
Ara Tadevosyan
