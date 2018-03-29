5/10/15: Azarian dies, Baku “plays dirty”, Mkhitaryan was “misunderstood”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: MARCH 26-31, 2003



The death of Azarian



On March 31, famous Armenian jazz pianist and composer David Azarian tragically died in the United States.



David Azarian and Dizzy Gillespie in 1990 Photo: David Azarian’s memorial Facebook page

David Azarian and Vahagn Hayrapetyan in 1997 Photo: David Azarian’s memorial Facebook page

Ertan Tezgor Photo: Şalom Gazetesi

• 10 YEARS AGO: MARCH 26-31, 2008

• 5 YEARS AGO: MARCH 26-31, 2013