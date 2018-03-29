exclusive
754 views

5/10/15: Azarian dies, Baku “plays dirty”, Mkhitaryan was “misunderstood”


Photo: David Azarian’s memorial Facebook page

David Azarian and Dizzy Gillespie in 1990
David Azarian and Dizzy Gillespie in 1990

Photo: David Azarian’s memorial Facebook page

David Azarian and Vahagn Hayrapetyan in 1997
David Azarian and Vahagn Hayrapetyan in 1997

Photo: David Azarian’s memorial Facebook page

Photo: David Azarian’s memorial Facebook page

Ertan Tezgor
Ertan Tezgor

Photo: Şalom Gazetesi

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Armenia fan in Donetsk in 2012
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Armenia fan in Donetsk in 2012

Photo: Mediamax


Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.  

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

•    15 YEARS AGO: MARCH 26-31, 2003

The death of Azarian

On March 31, famous Armenian jazz pianist and composer David Azarian tragically died in the United States.

David Azarian and Dizzy Gillespie in 1990 David Azarian and Dizzy Gillespie in 1990

Photo: David Azarian’s memorial Facebook page


51-year-old Azarian was hit by a car when he was changing a tire by the roadside.

David Azarian was born in Yerevan. He came to the United States in 1989 for a concert tour and wound up staying.
David Azarian and Vahagn Hayrapetyan in 1997 David Azarian and Vahagn Hayrapetyan in 1997

Photo: David Azarian’s memorial Facebook page


“A new stage”

On March 31, Deputy Director General of Turkish Foreign Ministry’s Department for Caucasus and Central Asia Ertan Tezgor expressed the hope that “a new stage begins in our bilateral relations [with Armenia] with Robert Kocharyan’s re-election as President of Armenia”.

The Turkish diplomat listed the reasons Turkey had not established diplomatic relations with Armenia. He said that first, “Armenia does not recognized the Turkish-Soviet agreements of 1921 and thus does not recognize the territorial integrity of our country”.
Ertan Tezgor Ertan Tezgor

Photo: Şalom Gazetesi


Ertan Tezgor added that “one of Armenia’s priorities in foreign policy is the recognition of the so-called Genocide.” According to Tezgor, the third reason was that “Armenia does not withdraw its troops from the occupied Azeri territories”.

•    10 YEARS AGO: MARCH 26-31, 2008

“Foul play”

On March 31 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vardan Oskanyan accused Azerbaijan of “playing dirty”.

“Firstly, Azerbaijan is trying to fully dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group. Secondly, by doing so it tries to renounce one of the documents on the negotiation table, the result of joint two-year work of Armenia and Azerbaijan. At that, the Azerbaijani side gave its clear consent to all the principles of the given document,” stated Vardan Oskanyan.

•    5 YEARS AGO: MARCH 26-31, 2013

Mkhitaryan was “misunderstood”

On March 29, FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan stated that his remarks about possible transfer were “misinterpreted”.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Armenia fan in Donetsk in 2012 Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Armenia fan in Donetsk in 2012

Photo: Mediamax


“I am a Shakhtar player and happy about that. I have a contract with the club until 2015. It was a simple meeting with students. They asked me questions, sometimes jokingly, and I answered. My remarks were misunderstood and later misinterpreted,” Shakhtar press service quoted Mkhitaryan as saying.

Three months later, in July 2013, Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved to Borussia Dortmund.

Ara Tadevosyan

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.


5/10/15 | March 29, 2018 10:38
5/10/15: Azarian dies, Baku “plays dirty”, Mkhitaryan was “misunderstood”

5/10/15 | March 22, 2018 11:05
5/10/15: Kitovani’s mistake, the war in Iraq, Guliyev v Sezer

5/10/15 | March 15, 2018 10:23
5/10/15: “Never insecure”, MFA v Bryza, “Moving Forward in Armenia”

5/10/15 | March 8, 2018 00:05
5/10/15: The second round, “big guys”, and “special leader”

5/10/15 | March 1, 2018 10:03
5/10/15: “March 1”, Tankian-Sargsyan correspondence
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe