5/10/15: Azarian dies, Baku “plays dirty”, Mkhitaryan was “misunderstood”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.
• 15 YEARS AGO: MARCH 26-31, 2003
The death of Azarian
On March 31, famous Armenian jazz pianist and composer David Azarian tragically died in the United States.
51-year-old Azarian was hit by a car when he was changing a tire by the roadside.
David Azarian was born in Yerevan. He came to the United States in 1989 for a concert tour and wound up staying.
“A new stage”
On March 31, Deputy Director General of Turkish Foreign Ministry’s Department for Caucasus and Central Asia Ertan Tezgor expressed the hope that “a new stage begins in our bilateral relations [with Armenia] with Robert Kocharyan’s re-election as President of Armenia”.
The Turkish diplomat listed the reasons Turkey had not established diplomatic relations with Armenia. He said that first, “Armenia does not recognized the Turkish-Soviet agreements of 1921 and thus does not recognize the territorial integrity of our country”.
Ertan Tezgor added that “one of Armenia’s priorities in foreign policy is the recognition of the so-called Genocide.” According to Tezgor, the third reason was that “Armenia does not withdraw its troops from the occupied Azeri territories”.
• 10 YEARS AGO: MARCH 26-31, 2008
“Foul play”
On March 31 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vardan Oskanyan accused Azerbaijan of “playing dirty”.
“Firstly, Azerbaijan is trying to fully dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group. Secondly, by doing so it tries to renounce one of the documents on the negotiation table, the result of joint two-year work of Armenia and Azerbaijan. At that, the Azerbaijani side gave its clear consent to all the principles of the given document,” stated Vardan Oskanyan.
• 5 YEARS AGO: MARCH 26-31, 2013
Mkhitaryan was “misunderstood”
On March 29, FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan stated that his remarks about possible transfer were “misinterpreted”.
“I am a Shakhtar player and happy about that. I have a contract with the club until 2015. It was a simple meeting with students. They asked me questions, sometimes jokingly, and I answered. My remarks were misunderstood and later misinterpreted,” Shakhtar press service quoted Mkhitaryan as saying.
Three months later, in July 2013, Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved to Borussia Dortmund.
