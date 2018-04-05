5/10/15: Guliyev’s threat, Kocharyan’s farewell, Volin’s “advice”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: APRIL 2-9, 2003



Guliyev threatens Armenia with Iraq’s example



On April 2, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Vilayat Guliyev said that “the fate of Iraq, which did not fulfill the resolutions of the UN Security Council, should be a lesson and a warning for Armenia”.



Vilayat Guliev

• 10 YEARS AGO: APRIL 2-9, 2008

Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: APRIL 2-9, 2013