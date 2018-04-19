5/10/15: Aliyev’s offense, Rice’s call, the damaged “Mountain Dance”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO НАЗАД: APRIL 16-22, 2003



“Everything is fine with Armenian monuments”



On April 18, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Memmedquliyev, who arrived in Armenia to take part in the meeting of Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, qualified as “fabricated” the problem of destruction of Armenian architectural and historical monuments in Azerbaijan, particularly in Nakhijevan.



“Everything is fine with Armenian monuments in the territory of Azerbaijan. I should say that we have facts and proofs about the destruction of Azeri monuments on the territories occupied by Armenia,” Mahmud Memmedquliyev said in Yerevan.



Mahmud Memmedquliyev Photo: Metbuat.az

• 10 YEARS AGO НАЗАД: APRIL 16-22, 2008

Condoleezza Rice Photo: REUTERS

Ilham Aliyev’s campaign poster in 2008 Photo: REUTERS

• 5 YEARS AGO НАЗАД: APRIL 16-22, 2013

Tigran Arzumanyan and the restored“Mountain Dance” Photo: Mediamax