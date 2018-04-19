5/10/15: Aliyev’s offense, Rice’s call, the damaged “Mountain Dance”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.
• 15 YEARS AGO НАЗАД: APRIL 16-22, 2003
“Everything is fine with Armenian monuments”
On April 18, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Memmedquliyev, who arrived in Armenia to take part in the meeting of Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, qualified as “fabricated” the problem of destruction of Armenian architectural and historical monuments in Azerbaijan, particularly in Nakhijevan.
“Everything is fine with Armenian monuments in the territory of Azerbaijan. I should say that we have facts and proofs about the destruction of Azeri monuments on the territories occupied by Armenia,” Mahmud Memmedquliyev said in Yerevan.
Photo: Metbuat.az
Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanyan responded to that statement, saying that Armenia was ready to invite a UNESCO delegation any time to show that the Azeri monuments were safely preserved. The minister recalled that Yerevan had long suggested forming a commission that would visit Azerbaijan, Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.
• 10 YEARS AGO НАЗАД: APRIL 16-22, 2008
“A bit of political will”
On April 16, U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may be resolved “relatively quickly” if Armenia and Azerbaijan demonstrate “a bit of political will”.
“We have been close several times within the Minsk process, where we have the cooperation of several countries including Russia, the European Union, the United States. It is just going to take taking a couple of difficult decisions and getting an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Condoleezza Rice.
Photo: REUTERS
“It needs to be done. I have made the case to both the Armenian Government and to the Azeri Government that they are falling behind the rest of the region because they will not resolve this conflict between them. This could be done if there’s political will and it ought to – it ought to be done,” U.S. Secretary of State stressed.
“I will not put up with double standards”
On April 18, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a statement refuting the accusations of absence of democracy in the country and was not “going to put up with double standards”.
Photo: REUTERS
“Why is that so that countries, which defend democracy and consider themselves symbols of democracy, close their eyes at the cruelty against peaceful citizens in Armenia and dozen deaths? But as soon as something minor and provocative happens in Azerbaijan, the same countries and their Ambassadors make inappropriate statements and interfere with the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, while their press publishes materials, according to which democracy is suppressed in Azerbaijan,” said Azerbaijani President.
• 5 YEARS AGO НАЗАД: APRIL 16-22, 2013
“Mountain Dance”
On April 19, it became known that the sculpture “Mountain Dance” at Dvin hotel complex was seriously damaged by non-ferrous metals hunters.
Back in 2012, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan ordered to discuss the relocation of the monument, but that order remained on paper.
Photo: Mediamax
Sculptor, author of “Mountain Dance” Tigran Arzumanyan restored the sculpture in late 2015, but there is still no information about the date and place of its relocation.
“Reader” by Nur
On April 20, the monument “Reader”, authored by Armenian designer Nur, was revealed next to the Khnko Aper National Children’s Library.
Photo: Mediamax
Both residents and guests of Yerevan have since grown fond of the sculpture.
Ara Tadevosyan
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.