The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Mediamax announce a joint essay contest “Letter to Aurora Prize Hero”.



Contestants should write an essay as a letter to one of the four finalists of Aurora Prize 2016: Marguerite Barankitse, Syede Ghulam Fatima, Tom Catena or Bernard Kinvi.



Stories of the four finalists are presented below:



Marguerite Barankitse: https://auroraprize.com/en/aurora/detail/9306/a-calling-to-love



Syede Ghulam Fatima: https://auroraprize.com/en/aurora/detail/9313/-



Tom Catena: https://auroraprize.com/en/aurora/article/heroes/9568/-



Bernard Kinvi: https://auroraprize.com/en/aurora/article/heroes/9403/-



Citizens aged 16-40 of any state can participate in the contest.



Maximal word count for the essay is 600. Essays of larger volume will not be accepted.



Essays in Armenian, English and Russian will be considered for admittance.



The contest begins on January 10, 2017 and ends at 18:00, January 25.



Contest winners will receive prize money in the value of AMD 1 million (the first place), AMD 500 000 (the second place) and AMD 300 000 (the third place).



Contest winners will be announced on February 1.



The winner will be selected by the jury comprised by representatives of Aurora Humanitarian Initiave and Mediamax. Chairperson of the contest jury is writer Narine Abgaryan.



The jury reserves the right to decide on additional prize (-es). In case such a decision is made, we shall make a complementary announcement.



Contestants guarantee they are the real authors of the submitted essays. In case of violation of author’s rights the party at fault will be disqualified.



All essays will be published in a special section of Mediamax.am as they are submitted, excluding:



- essays, which don’t comply with topics established by the organizers;

- essays, which contain offensive or other expressions that contradict the laws of the Republic of Armenia.



To follow the contest participants should like Mediamax’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Mediamax.am.



Please address your essays to contest@Mediamax.am with “Letter to Aurora Prize Hero” as the subject. Please note that you should attach your passport scan, photo (to be published along with the essay) and contacts. Essays without passport scan, the author’s photo and contacts will not be admitted to the project.



The Aurora Humanitarian Initiave and Mediamax wish good luck to all participants.