Margarita Dadyan. Letter to Aurora Prize Hero

Dear Dr. Catena,



What for are we born?



A lot of people cannot find adequate reasons but I think that you are that one in a million who found it. Every day you wake up with clear and precise goal to share humanity, to use your skills not only for yourself but also for the sake of others. You are working not for money or any other self-interest but to show that such people exist, to show that anyone asking for help deserves to get it. Your courage is inspiring.



When I was watching the award ceremony last year yet I did not know that such kind and generous people exist. I am glad that humanity has a hope. Sometimes when I close my eyes I try to imagine what you feel at night when you try to sleep and have a little rest. Every time I tried to do that seemed like I was hearing voices of your patients who were asking for help and voices of those that were thanking you with wide smiles but yet with wet eyes. When you save lives you make them more valuable because only a few people are lucky enough to be gifted with second chance.



While reading about the events in Nuba I imagined your reaction after hearing all those tragic stories about parents who lose their children and children who lose their parents. Seeing how those courageous people continue fighting and hoping you get stronger and try to fight with them. At this point you understand that it is true that faith helps people to overcome tragedy, war, uselessness, unfairness, inequality and after all inhumanity. Faith is the greatest tool to fight against evil.



I know it is dangerous job but you dared to take it on you. I imagine how can a person who used to live in comfort, a person with a great education and perspective, a person that had everything for a better life could decide to save people in one of the most dangerous places on the earth. Every second, while doing your job, you can lose your life but this factor seems so unimportant when imagining that 750.000 people will stay hopeless without your help.



Everyone should answer in front of his/her conscience. You can lie to others but never to yourself. Leaving those people that were already beaten by fate without the only doctor would be a crime against humanity. It would mean that a lot of people will die just because they couldn’t get the right treatment at the right time. It would mean that you killed those people. When this idea came into my mind I understood how profound are your word. “it’s crucial for everyone not to lose heart.” You are right at the end of the day the most important thing is not to loose your heart.



Doctor Catena, I know one thing that I want to share with you. We are all born to serve to humanity. Some people become politicians, celebrities, doctors, others businessmen, lawyers and economists. Everyone thinks that by doing a job they serve to humanity but in the middle of their way they get lost and start serving to their own interests. Sometimes we just need to fight against our ego rather then blame others that do not help people in need. If you feel someone is in need and you are able to help that person then act, just do it. We, humans, love talking endlessly and in a very beautiful manner but what about action?



Sincerely,



Margarita Dadyan