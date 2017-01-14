Zara Minasyan. Letter to Aurora Prize Hero

Dear Doctor Tom never thought your story could tear me apart. I guess I took the story close to my heart because my dad is a doctor too. And just when I imagine he could be in your place, I honestly get scared. Because my dad is one of those kind and caring people that would possibly take such a risk.



Any good doctor for me is a kind of a hero. But we should realize that not all of those doctors would do the same you did.



It’s just insane, how can a person risk his life for other people? Nowadays people are so mean, they are so egoistic that when a generous and caring person like you does something so big, people like me get surprised.



Wars are happening almost everywhere and it feels like nobody cares about that, but you did, you cared, alone. Doctor Tom you risked your life and helped a great number of people. You, being a Christian man, didn’t care about the fact that all those people were Muslims . You didn’t even care about their skin colour.

When Catholic church that was supporting you tried to evacuate you, you insisted on staying there, staying with those people who needed you. You behaved bravely ,some would get terrified and just escape.



When I was watching the video that was attached to your story, where you were telling everything and all those scenes were shown with kids and other older people, I got tears in my eyes. Because it’s so hard to understand that half of the people in this world are living totally healthy and happy life and the other half is being tortured and killed in countries like Sudan. What have done all the innocent kids that are being bombarded? Why life is so unfair towards innocent people? Why can’t they sit in their houses in peace and not to be afraid of life that can unexpectedly slap them? They are already kind of punished for living in less developed country, why to make wars and make everything more complicated?



Good doctors like you understand their responsibilities better than their privillages, more than a good doctor I respect the fact you are a great human being. The fact that you enjoy curing all those people is so nice, especially when you don’t get something special from them.



You know, maybe I’m one of those people who don’t always appreciate what they have, I think my parents gave me everything for feeling myself full and even now if I ask something from them, they will undoubtedly give. I honestly want to thank you for your story, because it taught me to appreciate what I have now due to me and my parents. I put myself in the place of people that you cured or the people that are passing hard times now and I understood that just imagining all that, is awful.



Dear Doctor Tom I want you not to be humble for whatever you do, you honestly can be called a hero. I want you to be proud of yourself. Now I can’t even imagine what would be with those people whose lives you saved, if you didn’t help, if none did. I want to thank you for being a great, generous, kind, and caring person, thank you for somehow teaching me to appreciate what I have now, and that we all should help our sisters and brothers in need. I would be really happy to meet and shake your hand.