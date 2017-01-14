Susanna Amirkhanyan. Letter to Thomas Catina

One in a Million



Dr Tom,



My name is Jane. I am 8 years old.



I don’t know why, but my hands are shaking right now when I’m writing this letter to you. I am writing letter for the first time in my life. I just wanted to thank you for saving my Mom’s life. Imagine a scene when everyone is running madly, bombs are falling on our houses like rain. And I can’t find my Mom… Where is she? I started crying and searching for my Mom. I had nearly lost my hope when an old grandpa came up to me, whipped my tears away and asked, “Why are you crying, where’s your Mom?”. I took out an old photo of my Mom and showed him. He took my hand and said “Come with me, I know where to go.” He took me to an old hospital, OMG, it was not a hospital but a small room. I was shoked. In front of the door there where millions of people crying and waiting for their turns. Some of them were wounded. It was like a nightmare. I saw a boy who had lost his leg. A solder who was sitting under the wall and crying because he had lost his bride. I closed my eyes for a moment and tears ran down my cheeks. Where was my Mom? I had no idea. And the unawareness killed me slowly. It was war!



Then for a moment, there was a silence. Doctor came out of the room and said, “Thanks God, Mrs Mary James Townson survived. Her relatives can come and see her. Next patient, hurry up”.



…Wait, Mrs Mary James Townson is my… my Mom. I ran into the room, crying Mom, Mom your Jane is here, I love you Mom, please open your eyes, I miss your smile, Mom, I miss your kiss on my head, Mom, wake up, please don’t leave me alone.



After a few minutes, I saw the doctor who saved my Mom’s life. And it was… YOU. The one and only doctor in the hospital, oh, sorry, of the small room.

All children in the world have their heros: Batman, Spiderman, Superman. But my hero is YOU, Dr Tom. With me small fingers I am writing this letter to you. I am amazed with your kindness and humanity. I have no one in my life but my Mom, now she is alive, telling me stories about a doctor who saved millions of lifes, without sleep, with all effort and commitment, with HOPE. Your last words to me were “Never lose your hope, Hope is the only thing that we have. BELIEVE…



Yours sincerely, Jane.



P.S. Oh, nearly forgot, I am sending to you a small flower from the garden that me and my mom have planted. My mom says this flower is like a human being. It has lots of friends, relatives in the garden. But when there is a rain or hail, there is one and only one person who takes care of all of them and saves their lifes. Thanks for taking care of my one and only flower… my Mom.



THANKS...