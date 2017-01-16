Anna Mirzoyan. Letter to Aurora Prize Hero

Dear Marguerite,



I hope this letter finds you and your big family well. I must say that your story is as incredible and breath-taking as it is human and natural. Unfortunately today people like you are as rare a phenomena as simple love, devotion and peace are. Amid different wars that we and our children face and struggle with, you and people like you restore faith in the future and humanity, and above all, unselfish love. It is saddening that we are often apt to lose the most important values that distinguish us as human: compassion, love, unselfishness and tolerance. I can hardly imagine what you had to go through to achieve the strong spirit that you have today and spread it through the entire world. You’ve witnessed war, discrimination, bestial attitude from a human to a human, tears that orphaned children shed as they no longer know where they belong. Thanks to you and your mission of life and death they are here, they are alive and part of this world; you have become the world and family to them. Believe me, you have made them realize that they matter, they belong, they’ve got the right to live and be happy. Undoubtedly, the love that you instill in these children will save our future taking new roots in the hearts of others.



Today I look to you and realize that you are not someone who gives up and stops on her mission. Sometimes I stopped and wondered “ what kind of a heart and soul this gentle woman has that she can bear so much love and compassion” and I used to tell myself “because she’s different, she’s not from this planet, she’s not like me or the guy next door”. But today I realise that this kind of thoughts are exactly what estrange us, isolate us, separate us and make us think that we are better or worse than others. The most wonderful thing that you – a strong woman with a never-fading smile – have taught me is that we are one, we are one in all that we share and in all that we are different, we are beautiful as we are and we all deserve love notwithstanding where we come from, what we believe in and what colour we are. Most importantly, we share the same big dream – to be and make happy. You help me never lose hope in the future and in people. To me you are a missionary, like Mother Teresa was. Your heart and spirit have no boundaries; it transcends countries, planets and galaxies.



Your commitment is by far not an easy one and I am sure that you encounter many obstacles in your thorny path leading to freedom and justice. I am more than convinced that you will overcome them with grace and righteousness, nonetheless, may doubt or hesitation embrace you for a moment, remember of the 20,000 souls that you have saved, remember the war you won with love and faith, envision for a moment what you can still give to the world, keep in memory that there is someone like me and thousands of people like me who share your vision, admire and count on you.



May your hope and spirit never fade, infecting all the hearts that beat on the planet.



With never-dying hope and trust you gave me,



Anna Mirzoyan