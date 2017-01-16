Narine Hambardzumyan. Letter to Aurora Prize Hero

Dear Marguerite,



Again and again watching the documentary about you I was trying to discover the source of your brilliant smile and unkillable strength in the middle of cruelty and loss. Having witnessed so much pain, you have the power to put your self aside and create new ethnicity of children-survivors who will later on inhabit a better world.



As you say “It is not about sharing food, it’s about sharing dignity. ” You take your time and devotion educating thousands of children who have nothing in the world but your caring hand. They come to know that besides atrocity there is humanity, there is hope, there is You. You give them shelter, no...you give them home and become mother for them.



Dear Marguerite, you are blessed to see hundreds of grateful and hopeful eyes every day that hide fears and pain but yet they have hope. These children hope that the world hasn't forgotten them and that their mother is there to protect them.



Every single child saved and educated is a chance to have him as a doctor or teacher rather than a soldier.



Coming back to my pursuit of the secret of your strength, I got a one-word answer “Sharing”. Whenever you share your love, hope and knowledge they become more and come back to you filling your life with sense and power to work on and on.



Several days ago I read a book “Sandcastle girls” by Chris Bohjalian about the survivors of Armenian Genocide. These people escaped worst destiny due to brave heroes like you. In the world-forgotten desert of Der-el Zor thousands of Armenians were starving to death, there were tortured in ways that the even the devil would be scared. But still some of them were lucky to be saved by brave people with a mission to tell the world about the genocide. This may have seemed a drop of water in the ocean of blood by that time but these drops were spread all over the world being live monuments of 1915 events.



Time passes, but genocides don’t stop in different parts of the world. 100 years later Aleppo sees massacres and injustice again. One is horrified, depressed and angry seeing children wounded, killed, frightened in a war which steals their families, homes, their childhood and smiles.



Dear Marguerite, I deeply believe that your call for love and humanity is infectious and every time it is shared, it will reach more hearts. Not long ago I found myself in the longing to share something good, to be useful in a way that those in need will be better off. I am confident that sooner or later I will also have a bit of satisfaction having shared a spoonful of love.



Dear Marguerite I want to take your hand and say thank you for your blessed path, for the futures that thousands of children are awarded, for being who you are, a hero for the world. I learnt your lesson… “Never give up”



Best Regards,



Narine Hambardzumyan