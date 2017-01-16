Alina Mirzoyan. Letter to Aurora Prize Hero

Dear Syeda,



In darkness and villainy that have engrasped our world, sometimes bright stars like you sparkle up, giving us light and hopes for a brighter future in a better world. However, very often we take you for granted and even forget just to thank you for the great unselfish work you are doing, for the immense kindness and light you are spreading around. So also thanks to this contest for reminding and giving us the opportunity to express our gratitude to you and other kind and bright souls like you; the self-forgetful fighters for freedom and justice.



Without any exaggeration, you are really doing a very important life-changing work, dear Syeda, saving people from the clutches of labour bondage, constant abuse, humiliation and death, very often putting your own life and freedom at risk. You return the joy of life, give a peace of mind and comfort to these people, help them regain their hopes and faith in a better life and brighter future by bravely fighting for their freedom, taking them under your care and educating to save them from falling into the jaws of slavery and abuse again. And thus, with your selfless devotion to your vocation of saving people and restoring justice, you sow the seeds of big changes in the society and set up the roots of a kinder and loving humanity.



People like you are a great inspiration to us all, a kindling hope that everything has not been lost yet and there are still chances of setting the mankind on the path of good and justice, establishing a world where peace, harmony, love and kindness will prevail.



I thank God for your existence, dear Syeda. The story of your life and your good deeds fill my heart with warmth and immense gratefulness, your courage and selflessness inspire me to big and small acts of love and kindness, make me reassess some viewpoints and values and believe that changes for the better are possible and real. Thank you once again, dear Syeda; people like you make me confident in a safer and healthier future of our planet.



With great love and respect.



Alina Mirzoyan