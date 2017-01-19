629 views

Yeranuhi Antonyan. Letter to Tom Catena, Aurora Prize Hero



"Hush, it's okay, I'm here, it was just a dream, calm down, sweetie, Mom's right beside you."

"Mom, you don't know, it was... Mom, I was so scared...Mom, promise me you will never leave me."

"Of course I won't, you know I won't, just calm down and tell me what it was, talk to me and you'll feel much better."

"I... I was in a field, barefoot, I was cold. I could hear  guns shooting and grenades exploding. I was thirsty and desperately wanted to eat. Mom, you weren't there, not you, not even daddy. I called but nobody answered me... Then ... A bomb exploded near me and I...fainted. I woke up from a sweet voice, I thought I was dead and angels welcomed me to heaven. I could see a dim light and hear voices but had no idea where I was or what was going on. I saw a hand, Mom. I thought it was yours, but it looked different. It offered me a piece of bread and I noticed a glass of water in the other hand. Pulling myself together, I grasped food with greed and heard the voice chuckle. But then it left. I quickly rose and... Mom, it was a hospital-like place with lots of people like me. I found the familiar hands which were now complete with feet, head and body. He was a doctor, I don't know his face, have never seen him in my life. I wanted to call him, but noticed that he was busy with a child that was seriously injured. All I could do was to sit quiet and watch him save her life. You know, I have never seen that done before. Mom, he turned back and smiled to ..."

"John, switch off the TV, we're talking and I can't hear a word!"

"I can't, Mom, it's Aurora Prize on air and I want to see those heroes!"

"What heroes, John?"

"Come and see yourself, sister, you're disturbing me!"

"But, Mom, wait, hey, I know this face, Mom,  I know him, this is the man I have seen in my dream. Hey, John, it's him, I cannot believe he really exists! Wait, I need to put down his name: Tom Ca-te-na. Yes, Tom Catena! I need to tell him about my dream!"

Dear Tom,

I had a nightmare. Dear Tom... I...Yes, for me, it was just a dream that was over as soon as I woke up, but I know now you're struggling for life every day in reality. You're struggling to keep the little light on in this gloomy world, and your hands never hesitate to give a piece of bread to the hungry and a glass of water to the thirsty. Yes, for me it was merely a dream. But one thing was real. YOU. Like my dream became warm and safe by you, you keep on becoming a savior for millions of people that need you.

Yes, for me it was just a dream. But I know, for many people it's the ruthless reality they face every day. I do, I know...I wish I could change that...

