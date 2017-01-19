Anush Dilanyan. Letter to Aurora Prize Hero

Dear Hero,



Are you afraid? Sure not! Fear is what heroes should not feel because it is something that differentiates them from others. But how do I know what happens in seconds of deep silence, when there is only one person who fell out of the “Saved” list. In the end of the day hero takes a deep breath, looks into the eyes that understand and sees hope. But how do I know?



Define a hero! Strong, powerful… wise, caring… cool, famous? Depends on what I look for, and that’s the main idea of the hero. I look for the reflection of adjective I hope to try on when I’ll finally become “worth enough”. But when I pass that imaginary level of this high-resolution virtual reality game and put on the “HERO” badge? When is that exact moment and where is that line? My answer is as simple as two plus two, there is no such line. The hero should not be a person with floating cloak and strong muscles, there is no image of the “real hero”, and truth is hidden in perfect, profound darkness. But how do I know?



There are neither borders nor limits for a Hero and the only thing that can pull back is the sentence “That’s not my problem.” A lot of people follow the manual setting, when others go against that animal nature of self-preservation and sacrifice themselves for the higher values. How do you feel about being a Hero? Is it hard or it is just the matter of finding your feat?



How did you decide on your way, Doctor Tom? What could make You, New Yorker, with a great education and loving family, leave everything behind and adopt new reality where your name illustrates hope itself and thousands rely on You alone? Reading your life story, at least one available on the web, Doctor Tom, I realized that there is only one, simple but quite complex superpower that makes heroes real, faith. Doctor Tom, you describe the act of heroism as a duty to help others and make me believe that our planet has only one chance to survive and that chance is people, like you. One should not only be thankful for what one has, but for all the resources that can be used to help others, because there are no “my” and “your” problems, there are no “small” or “big” heroes, there are just people who are ready to raise the hand of help to once who are in need of it.



Each of us has the hero inside. That hero is not fearless, unbreakable or perfect. All this hero needs to is to be real, and I am thankful to You, Doctor Tom, for becoming a Hero for the whole nation and teaching how to believe, to the entire world. This world needs more warriors of faith like You are, to learn how to lead hero inside into the right direction and do not forget, at the end of the day take a deep breath, be the eyes that understand and share hope. But how do I know?