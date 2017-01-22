Vahe Baghdasaryan. Letter to Aurora Prize Hero

Dear Aurora Prize Hero
Happy New Year
I can't find any words to express my gratitude to God, that there are people like you in this planet earth.
With one sentence I would like to tell you, that you are doing amazing and unbelievable mission and also preventing others from falling into slavery in the future.
Me and my wife are ready to spend our future vacations to come and help you as a volunteers.
God Bless You
Me and my family will pray for you and for others like you to have long life to complete your missions on this planet earth to prevent people from being victims of violence now and in the future.
Regards
Vahe Baghdasaryan
