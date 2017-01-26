Anzhela Davtyan. A Letter To The Aurora Hero

In a society in which we are constantly bombarded with stories of crime, war, brutality and poverty, kindness appears to be a dying personality trait, but no, that simply is not true, because God will make a way when there seems to be no way. Nothing is too hard or rough for God to conquer. As to me three things will last forever: faith, hope and love.



Aurora Prize for awakening humanity gave us a great opportunity to know about you and your incredible feats of bravery. Dear Marguerite Barankitse, Syeda Ghulam Fatima, Tom Catena, Bernard Kinvi, thank you all of you, you are unique personalities who make the planet better.



Dear Marguerite Barankitse, watching your heart touching story you made me remember some story that happened to me about 9 years ago, when I was 18 years old. There was a charity program, I decided to join the volunteers with great pleasure. We helped different people who were in need. One day we decided to go to an orphanage in the capital of Armenia in Yerevan, there were children with mental or physical disabilities. I cannot forget that special day that has changed my inner world. When the children saw us, their sad eyes and smiley faces are deeply stuck in my memory. I realized how much love they need. They were so sensitive, kind and sociable. Children are wonders, they are our future.



Watching your story I asked myself from where so much love, courage and generosity. Your soul is devine and YOU: reflections of the immeasurable love of God. You spread LOVE which help and inspire us be stronger and give much more warmth and smiles to people of our big family, we really one just one big earth family: there are no nationalities, place of residence, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, language or any other status.



P.S I have made a happiness box and I do good things writing in a piece of paper and putting in that box, at least once in a week. I decided to open it on New Year’s Eve and read about the good things I have made during the year. Winning the contest, I promised me do much more good things with the monetary prize.



Thank you.

With love and warmest regards,

Anzhela Davtyan