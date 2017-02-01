Winners of “Letter to Aurora Prize Hero” contest to be announced on February 8

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Mediamax inform that that the results of the joint essay contest "Letter to Aurora Prize Hero” will be announced on February 8 instead of February 1, as was announced previously.

This decision is conditioned by the fact that we received a large number of essays (444 works) that require additional time for proper reading and estimation.



The contest jury is comprised by representatives of Aurora Humanitarian Initiave and Mediamax. The Chairperson of the contest jury is writer Narine Abgaryan.



The essays submitted in Armenian (318 works) are available here.



The essays submitted in Engish (31 works) are available here.



The essays submitted in Russian (95 works) are available here.



Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Estonia, USA, Nigeria and Switzerland took part in the contest.