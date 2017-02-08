Winners of “Letter to Aurora Prize Hero” contest are announced

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Mediamax have summed up the results of the joint essay contest "Letter to Aurora Prize Hero”.

The first place goes to the essay by Anna Mehrabyan. As the winner, she will be awarded AMD 1 million.



The second place winner is the essay by Anastasia Ageychenko, who will be awarded AMD 500 000.



The third place winner is the essay by Julieta Tonakanyan, who will be awarded AMD 300 000.



The contest jury was comprised by representatives of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Mediamax. Writer Narine Abgaryan was the Chairperson of the jury.



The jury also decided to give special awards to Narek Ashikyan, Siranush Grigoryan and Anush Dilanyan, who will receive personal invitations for the Aurora Prize ceremony in Yerevan on May 28.



In total, 444 essays were submitted for the contest.



The essays submitted in Armenian (318 works) are available here.



The essays submitted in English (31 works) are available here.



The essays submitted in Russian (95 works) are available here.



Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Estonia, USA, Nigeria and Switzerland took part in the contest.