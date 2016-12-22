1956 views

German court rejects suits against Armenian Genocide vote


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Germany's highest court has rejected a string of complaints against a decision by the country's parliament to label the killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago as genocide.

The Federal Constitutional Court threw out eight complaints against the resolution approved by lawmakers in June, AP reported.

It published one of the decisions Monday, in which judges said the plaintiff had failed to provide sufficient evidence that his fundamental rights had been violated and that no such violation was obvious.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 14:22
Armenia already uses counter-UAV stations

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 13:03
Armenian Government creates Center of Strategic Initiatives

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 12:27
Armenian Government approves development strategy for military industry
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2016