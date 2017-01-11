Armenia-Turkey relations have no precondition for progress, expert says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Director of Institute of Oriental Studies of Armenian National Academy of Sciences Ruben Safrastyan said today there was no precondition for progress in Armenian-Turkish relations.

He made this statement at the meeting with the press, answering the question from Mediamax.



“It is difficult to anticipate progress in Armenian-Turkish relations anytime soon. First, it is conditioned by the fact that Turkey is engaged in big games in Middle East now. Moreover, Turkey has a number of internal issues, and political struggle increased recently in the context of constitutional amendments,” Ruben Safrastyan said, projecting that overall situation in Turkey would escalate even more this year.



According to the expert, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government will make no efforts whatsoever to restore Armenia-Turkey relations.



Given the latest developments in Middle East, Ruben Safrastyan believes “it is time for Armenian diplomats to intensify their work when presenting their approaches and demands”.



“The fact that we are historically a Middle Eastern country obliges us to be more active towards events happening here. We should be more well-grounded in foreign policy,” Ruben Safrastyan noted.