Serj Tankian brands Garo Paylan a “true hero”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Member of System of a Down rock band Serj Tankian made a stand for Garo Paylan, Turkish MP of Armenian descent.

Garo Paylan was temporarily suspended from the Turkish parliament for using the word “genocide”.



“Garo Paylan is a true hero because it’s quite easy to speak the truth in a society with no repercussions but very dangerous in one that has many repercussions. I had the unique honor of meeting him last year. We are with you Garo,” Serj Tankian said.



Mediamax finds it noteworthy that Serj Tankian criticizes Turkish authorities now and again. In particular, in April 2016 he called President of Turkey Erdogan a “douche”.