Garo Paylan wants to pave way for Armenia-Turkey dialogue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey Garo Paylan made a statement in Yerevan today, expressing his wish to pave the way for reconciliation between Armenia and Turkey.

“Both Turkey and Armenia are on their way to become democratic countries. Frozen relations cause great harm to the two countries and I wish to open a door to dialogue, even if only for a little. I know it’s difficult, but we should keep the door to dialogue open even in the hardest times,” said Garo Paylan.



Member of Turkish Parliament noted that Armenia is much stronger and more independent now.



“I’ve had many high-level meetings during my visit and today I’ll meet with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan. When I return to Turkey, I’ll meet several Ministers there. I have to make strong efforts to open that door to dialogue,” he said.



When asked whether he feared the Turkish authorities would persecute and arrest him like his party members, he replied:



“I worry for Armenians living in Turkey first, as minorities live there in fear because of the rapidly growing nationalistic sentiments. But I know we cannot stay silent despite the danger.”



Touching on the perspective of recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Turkey, Garo Paylan remarked that only a democratic Turkey would be able to face its past.



“There are many Turkish MPs with democratic values, they just don’t speak out. I believe it’s important to form a unified force in the matter of the Genocide recognition. It cannot remain a crime without punishment, otherwise, it might be repeated,” said Turkish MP.



Garo Paylan is visiting Armenia by the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister, Minister of Diaspora, and the Armenian Assembly of America. He took part in the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Forum and the festivities dedicated to the Independence Day.