Armenian MFA: Turkey insists on preconditions for normalizing relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has issued a statement regarding the Armenian-Turkish relations.

The statement of December 16 reads:



“The December 14th comments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey regarding the Armenian-Turkish relations are yet another flagrant example of distortion of the letter and spirit of the Zürich Protocols of 2009.



Our position on President Sargsyan’s initiative to normalize relations with Turkey was expressed in the well-known approach to normalize relations without preconditions. Based on this common understanding with the Turkish side, we launched the negotiation process and reached agreements.



