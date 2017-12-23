Armenian MFA: Cavusoglu lies about preconditions for Zurich Protocols

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Armenian MFA Tigran Balayan has commented today on Turkish Foreign Minister’s claims that the Armenian-Turkish protocols were signed with certain preconditions.

“The Foreign Minister of Turkey is simply lying. According to that logic, we can state that Turkey promised to recognize the independence of Artsakh during the negotiations over the protocols,” Tigran Balayan told Armenpress.



MFA Press secretary reminded that the negotiations kicked off in 2008 on the ground of the agreement with the Turkish side that the process would come without preconditions.



“We conducted the talks based on that agreement and we signed the Zurich Protocols. Different states, well-informed about the negotiation process, frequently confirmed the absence of preconditions,” noted Tigran Balayan.