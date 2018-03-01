Yerevan annuls Armenian-Turkish protocols

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the National Security Council meeting today President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated that Armenia renounces the process of ratification of Armenian-Turkish protocols, signed in 2009 and their annulation.
In his speech Serzh Sargsyan remarked that by initiating the process of normalization of relations with Turkey in 2009, he was led by the vision of creating reliable and solidary future in the region.
“Armenia has done everything possible to facilitate the normalization of relations with Turkey for the sake of future generations. Nonetheless, the signing of the protocols was followed by Ankara’s baseless preliminary conditions, refusal to take steps for ratification of the protocols and their implementation, as well as obvious unwillingness to start the process,” President Sargsyan said.
Photo: Press service of Armenian President
Serzh Sargsyan reminded that he stated during the General Assembly of the United Nations in September of 2017 that if Turkey does not take steps for ratification of the protocols before spring, “Armenia will annul them”.
Based on the results of the discussion today, members of Armenian National Security Council unanimously agreed on suspension of the procedure of signing of “Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” and “Protocol on Development of Relations between of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey”.
Photo: Press service of Armenian President
The Armenian President stated that the meeting will be followed by signing of the relevant decree. He instructed Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the Turkish side about the fact that Armenia is annulling all the commitments, taken within the frames of the protocols.
According to Serzh Sargsyan, Russia, France, U.S. and Switzerland, as well as President of the European Council and Secretary General of Council of Europe, who were present during the signing ceremony of the protocols in October of 2009 in Zurich, have already been informed about Armenia’s decision.
