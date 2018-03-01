Yerevan annuls Armenian-Turkish protocols

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the National Security Council meeting today President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated that Armenia renounces the process of ratification of Armenian-Turkish protocols, signed in 2009 and their annulation.

In his speech Serzh Sargsyan remarked that by initiating the process of normalization of relations with Turkey in 2009, he was led by the vision of creating reliable and solidary future in the region.



“Armenia has done everything possible to facilitate the normalization of relations with Turkey for the sake of future generations. Nonetheless, the signing of the protocols was followed by Ankara’s baseless preliminary conditions, refusal to take steps for ratification of the protocols and their implementation, as well as obvious unwillingness to start the process,” President Sargsyan said.



Karen Karapetyan Photo: Press service of Armenian President