Armenia already uses counter-UAV stations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Stations designed by Yerevan Telecommunication Research Institute already work at Armenian army units, countering Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

On April 12 Mediamax reported that Yerevan Telecommunication Research Institute worked on developing special radiolocation stations that would detect trespassing UAVs at Line of Contact or the state borders.



Director of Yerevan Telecommunication Research Institute, Doctor of Technical Sciences Mher Markosyan informed that the stations already work at the units of Armenian Armed Forces.



“The location systems we created can “see” and direct rival UAVs, giving precise coordinates of their location and route in up to 20km distance,” he said.



According to Mher Markosyan, the institute’s scientific team cooperates with a number of other companies, and this cooperation will soon result in creation of new systems.