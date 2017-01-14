Armenian Defense Ministry launches “Hotline”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Ministry of Defense of Armenia launched Hotline service.
Dialing 1-28 toll-free number every working day from 09:00 to 18:00, citizens can present issues, regarding Armed Forces.
Citizens will soon have the opportunity to leave voice messages and their contacts, dialing 1-28 toll-free number also during non-working hours.
