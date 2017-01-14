2069 views

Armenian Defense Ministry launches “Hotline”


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Ministry of Defense of Armenia launched Hotline service.

Dialing 1-28 toll-free number every working day from 09:00 to 18:00, citizens can present issues, regarding Armed Forces.

Citizens will soon have the opportunity to leave voice messages and their contacts, dialing 1-28 toll-free number also during non-working hours.

