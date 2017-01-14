Russian tanks are preparing for “biathlon” in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Tank crews of Russian military base stationed in Armenia have begun training for "biathlon” at Alagyaz mountainous training ground.
More than 100 servicemen and 30 combat vehicles, including Т-72В tanks, are engaged in the preparation for the qualifying stage of International Army Games.
Tankers will fulfill practical tasks of choosing artillery position, taking foothold, creating fire system, as well as eliminating intelligence and diversion groups of conditional rival, the Russian base press service informs.
The servicemen conduct shelling on the height over 2000m above sea level, imitating military operations.
