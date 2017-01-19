Armenia attends NATO Military Committee meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation headed by Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan participated in the NATO Military Committee meeting for heads of general staff, held at the Alliance headquarters.
Armenian Defense Ministry informed that the parties held two sessions during the meeting, which included states participating in Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and Partnership Interoperability Initiative.
The Resolute Support Mission session focused on sharing ideas and agreeing milestones of military tasks of participating states in Afghanistan.
During the Partnership Interoperability Initiative session the sides discussed development of operative compatibility between NATO and partner states, and global stability.
The sessions were followed by Movses Hakobyan’s meeting with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford. The parties discussed priority issues of Armenian-American cooperation and perspectives of their development.
