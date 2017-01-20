Eastern Partnership members discuss cyber-security in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On January 18-19 Yerevan hosted the EU Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) high-level conference.
It was intended for the alumni of the EU CSDP education programs from Eastern Partnership countries.
The conference was held under the auspices of the European Security and Defense College, the European External Action Service, and Austrian Government.
While delivering a speech at the conference, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan talked about the importance of the dialogue between partner countries in the face of global threats.
Representative of the National Defense Research University of the Armenian Defense Ministry delivered a lecture on cyber-security.
