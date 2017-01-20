“We miss our fallen young heroes,” Armenian President says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that “Combat-ready army is of vital importance for Armenia”.
President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said this at Mountainous Armenia sanatorium of Ministry of Defense, during the meeting with selfless and brave servicemen, demobilized during the past months. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan also attended the meeting.
President Sargsyan emphasized that servicemen defended our homeland with dignity in April last year.
“We miss and we are proud of all those young people, who fell heroically during the fight. We are also proud of all those young people, who were able to stay alive, while fighting bravely, and continue their service to homeland,” Serzh Sargsyan said.
“All peoples need armies, but sometimes it becomes a necessity of vital importance. We really need combat-ready Army,” President said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.