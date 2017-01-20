“We miss our fallen young heroes,” Armenian President says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that “Combat-ready army is of vital importance for Armenia”.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said this at Mountainous Armenia sanatorium of Ministry of Defense, during the meeting with selfless and brave servicemen, demobilized during the past months. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan also attended the meeting.



President Sargsyan emphasized that servicemen defended our homeland with dignity in April last year.



“We miss and we are proud of all those young people, who fell heroically during the fight. We are also proud of all those young people, who were able to stay alive, while fighting bravely, and continue their service to homeland,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



“All peoples need armies, but sometimes it becomes a necessity of vital importance. We really need combat-ready Army,” President said.