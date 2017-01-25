Armenian soldier dies at combat position

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 8.50 a.m. today, conscript soldier Shavarsh Galstyan was found with a mortal gunshot wound to the jaw at a combat position guarded by one of the Armenian Defense Ministry units.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed that a criminal case was opened in response to that incident by clause 1 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code (Causing somebody to commit suicide), and a preliminary investigation is being carried out.