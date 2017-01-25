613 views

Armenian soldier dies at combat position


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 8.50 a.m. today, conscript soldier Shavarsh Galstyan was found with a mortal gunshot wound to the jaw at a combat position guarded by one of the Armenian Defense Ministry units.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed that a criminal case was opened in response to that incident by clause 1 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code (Causing somebody to commit suicide), and a preliminary investigation is being carried out.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Letter to Aurora Prize Hero | January 25, 2017 21:04
Talin Saghdasaryan. A Letter To The Aurora Prize Hero

Letter to Aurora Prize Hero | January 25, 2017 20:10
Armenuhi Ananyan. The Strongest Painkiller

Letter to Aurora Prize Hero | January 25, 2017 20:05
Lilit Babayan. Letter to Syeda Ghulam Fatima
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017