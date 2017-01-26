Armenian Defense Minister holds video conference with peacekeepers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ahead of the 25th anniversary of formation of the Armenian Armed Forces, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan greeted Armenian peacekeepers in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Lebanon during a video conference.

Vigen Sargsyan stressed that the military and political leadership of Armenia highly appreciates Armenian troops’ diligent service in various corners of the world, which is a contribution not only to international security and peace, but also to the reputation of Armenia and its Army.