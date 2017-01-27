Armenian soldier dies suddenly

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Ministry informed that on January 26, conscript soldier Sargis Apinyan (born in 1998, Armavir) suddenly died at one of the ministry’s military units.

According to Armenian Investigative Committee, at around 16:20 on January 26, conscript soldier Sargis Apinyan was at the training area, when his general condition deteriorated abruptly.



The soldier was taken to the medical department of the unit. At 17:35 the doctors registered his biological death.



Forensic medical examination was commissioned for that case.