Armenia to deepen military cooperation with U.S. and Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan will make an official visit to Iran in near future.

Vigen Sargsyan told this during the news conference, dedicated the 25th anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.



He emphasized that there is a number of security related issues in the region to be tackled.



Minister added that Armenia is implementing an intensive program of military collaboration with the United States.



“Regardless of the Presidential elections result in the United States, we are hopeful that the Pentagon will continue expressing interest in our joint collaboration program,” Minister of Defense said.



Touching upon cooperation with Russia, Vigen Sargsyan remarked that negotiations are underway on extending the program of completing Armenian Armed Forces with new weapons within the frames of Russian USD 200 mln loan.



“What we receive from Russia within the frames of our cooperation and CSTO can not fill the need of Armenian Armed Forces in the latest armaments. Thus, we are looking for all opportunities both with Russia and other partner countries to replenishing the necessary armaments,” Minister said.



Vigen Sargsyan reminded that the last year was marked with replenishment of the Line of Contact with modern technical means.