Armenia is yet to launch compensation for soldiers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said today that the foundation dealing with compensations for families with fallen or disabled soldiers is nearly formed.

In his answer to Mediamax’s question if any compensation was paid relating to the incidents that occurred after January 1, as was provisioned for in the corresponding law, the Minister said:



“Once we form the foundation, we will form the board. That will take place in the next few days, and then we will establish the compensation procedure and pay the insurance premium within the first month.”



Vigen Sargsyan also touched on the incidents that occurred before January 1, on December 29 in Tavush marz.



“Although the foundation is intended to start in 2017, we are trying to find a way to pay equal compensation to the families affected by that incident.”



Vigen Sargsyan stressed that the foundation launched a website to inform about inflow and outflow of money in order to keep its activity transparent.