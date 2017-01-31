500 views

Armenian Defense Minister goes on official visit to Iran


Vigen Sargsyan
Vigen Sargsyan

Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian delegation headed by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan has begun the official visit to Iran.

Vigen Sargsyan is scheduled to negotiate with Iranian Minister of Defense and and Armed Forces Logistics Hossein Dehghan during the visit.

The parties will discuss perspectives of bilateral cooperation in defense sector, and issues relating to global and regional security.

Armenian Defense Minister will also have meetings with senior officials from Iranian executive and legislative agencies, and will visit research and industry enterprises.

In Tehran, Vigen Sargsyan will meet with representatives of Iran’s Armenian community as well.

