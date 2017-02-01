Armenia and Iran to expand defense ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vigen Sargsyan and Hossein Dehghan, Defense Ministers of Armenia and Iran, expressed their readiness to expand and develop bilateral relations.

At the meeting on January 31 in Tehran, Vigen Sargsyan noted that further strengthening of Armenia-Iran cooperation requires a mechanism of regular meetings and consultations.



The parties also discussed issues relating to global and regional security, and to settlement of conflicts.



Touching on the NK conflict, the Ministers emphasized the necessity of exclusively peaceful settlement through negotiations.



The Armenia delegation, headed by Minister Sargsyan, visited Malek Ashtar University, which implements defense sector-related projects. After mentioning that military industry is a sector of great importance to Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan stressed the necessity of strengthening cooperation between Iran and Armenia in the scientific area of defense sector especially.



The Armenian delegation also paid a visit Iranian Electric Industry Syndicate, which specializes in developing and implementing technological solutions for defense sector.