Armenia and Iran to work on prevention of new hotbeds of tension

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan and Ali Akbar Velayati, Foreign Policy Advisor to Supreme Leader of Iran, agree that the new forming hotbeds of tension will severely damage regional security.
Armenian Defense Ministry informed that the two officials made that statement at the meeting in Tehran on February 2.
Vigen Sargsyan and Ali Akbar Velayati pointed out the necessity to unite efforts in order to prevent dissemination of terrorism and radicalization.
Ali Akbar Velayati noted that the two countries already developed efficient cooperation in several economic sectors, and expressed his hope that Armenian Defense Minister’s official visit will facilitate collaboration in defense as well.
While discussing the NK issue, Vigen Sargsyan and Ali Akbar Velayati stressed that it doesn’t have a military solution and the settlement can be achieved only through negotiations.
